Brown, who logged 27 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught both of his targets in the contest for 25 yards.

With Hunter Henry (knee) inactive, Brown and Mike Gesicki (38 snaps, two catches for 15 yards and a TD) handled the majority of New England's TE reps in Week 16. Through 15 games, Brown has recorded an 11/203/1 receiving line, and has yet to record more than two catches this season, a context that limits his fantasy utility as this weekend's game against the Bills approaches.