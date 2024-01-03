Brown (ribs) was listed as limited on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Brown played his highest percentage of offensive snaps on the season in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but he also picked up an injury along the way. His status for Week 18 against the Jets will remain up in the air for now, but he still has Thursday and Friday to ramp up his activity level in practice and increase his chances of suiting up this weekend.
