Brown finished the 2023 season with 13 catches on 15 targets for 208 yards and a touchdown in 17 games with the Patriots.

Brown, who turns 30 in May, carved out a niche in the Patriots offense this past season alongside fellow TEs Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, making his mark as a run blocker, while also logging six receptions that resulted in 15-plus yard gains. Brown is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should be able to land another opportunity to work in a complementary role in 2024, be it in New England or elsewhere.