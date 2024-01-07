Brown (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Brown, who practiced in a limited fashion this past week, approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll be able to give it a go in the Patriots' season finale. With Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined Sunday, Mike Gesicki and Brown are slated to lead the team's Week 18 TE corps, but Brown hasn't caught more than two passes in any of the 16 games that he's suited up for this season, so he's only a fantasy option in the deepest of formats.