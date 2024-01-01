Brown caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

With With Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined for the second straight game, Brown and Mike Gesicki both logged 36 of a possible 53 snaps on offense Sunday. However, it was Gesicki who did more in the passing game versus Buffalo, catching four of his six targets for 35 yards. As the Patriots' season finale against the Jets approaches, Brown is off the fantasy lineup radar,with an overall 12/208/1 receiving line through 16 games.