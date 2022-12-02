Stevenson rushed 10 times for 54 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 24 yards in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Stevenson was in line for an expanded workload with Damien Harris (thigh) inactive, but that never quite materialized thanks to the Bills building a 21-7 lead by halftime. The second-year pro still had a robust presence in the passing game as has recently been the norm, posting at least six catches for the third straight game and fifth time in the last six contests overall. Disappointing as his night was on the ground relative to pregame expectations, Stevenson's rushing yardage tally was actually his highest since Week 9. The 2021 fourth-round pick could be back to working in a split backfield in a Week 14 Monday night road matchup against the Cardinals on Dec. 12 if Harris gets healthy over the extended time ahead of that contest.