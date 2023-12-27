Stevenson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Given that Stevenson wasn't participating in what Lazar described as a light walk-through Wednesday, the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Bills remains cloudy. Stevenson has missed three straight contests and if he remains out this weekend, Ezekiel Elliott and Kevin Harris would be in line to lead the Patriots' backfield in Week 17.