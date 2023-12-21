Stevenson (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson has now missed both of the Patriots' first two Week 16 practices, so he'll likely need to take part in Friday's session in some capacity to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Broncos. If Stevenson ends up missing a third straight game this weekend, Ezekiel Elliott would once again serve as New England's lead back.