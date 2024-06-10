Stevenson said Monday on the first day of mandatory minicamp that he and the Patriots are "pretty close" to terms on a new contract extension, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson said he's "trying to get the deal done and get it locked in" and that ongoing offseason negotiations are "not frustrating, but it's just a long process." As Stevenson enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, New England is looking ahead to a new era under coach Jerod Mayo, with quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye atop the depth chart. Keeping Stevenson under contract long-term would provide the team some stability on offense, especially with Ja'Lynn Polk, K.J. Osborn and Javon Baker also representing new additions to the wide receiver room. Mayo called Stevenson "one of the better backs in the league" this spring and said "he is our starting running back," though the team did also bring in Antonio Gibson on a three-year, $11.25 million contract this offseason to act as a complementary backfield option.