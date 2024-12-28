Stevenson started against the Chargers on Saturday but only carried the ball twice for one yard.

The Patriots indicated that they would bench Stevenson for Antonio Gibson on Saturday and more or less did -- Gibson saw 12 carries to Stevenson's two -- yet they bizarrely had Stevenson open the game as starter, apparently in a ceremonial capacity. It's not clear what the Patriots meant to accomplish by doing that, but the result either way is that Stevenson has uncertain standing as the Patriots prepare to face the Bills in Week 18. Gibson did well with the workload, running for 63 yards, so it's not obvious what the Patriots mean to do next with Stevenson or/and Gibson.