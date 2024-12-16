Stevenson ran the ball 13 times for 69 yards and caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona.

Stevenson spearheaded the Patriots' rushing attack Sunday, grinding out 85 total yards for fantasy mangers in yet another loss. The Oklahoma product received double-digit carries for sixth time over his last seven appearances while backup Antonio Gibson chipped in seven rushing attempts for 33 yards. Stevenson has quietly posted a decent fantasy campaign (193-740-6) despite being a north-south runner on an 11-loss team. Things won't get any easier for Stevenson and the Patriots as the team heads back to the east coast to face the Bills next Sunday.