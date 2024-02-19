Stevenson (ankle) recently said he's "feeling great" and would be able to play in a game if the Patriots had one coming up, Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe reports.

Stevenson has been going to physical therapy four or five times per week since missing the final five games of 2023 with a high-ankle injury. It sounds like he'll be ready for the start of the offseason program, heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Stevenson said he plans on speaking to new coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt about his desire to handle a clear lead role in the backfield, after rotating with Damien Harris in 2022 and Ezekiel Elliott in 2023. Elliott is headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason, leaving Stevenson and 2022 sixth-round pick Kevin Harris as the only RBs from the 2023 roster under contract for 2024.