Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Stevenson didn't practice at all this week and is thus slated to miss his third straight game Sunday. In his continued absence, Ezekiel Elliott will once again serve as New England's lead back. Stevenson's next chance to suit up will come Dec. 31 against the Bills in Week 17.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses another practice•