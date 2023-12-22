Stevenson (ankle) wasn't on the field at the start of Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson also didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and his continued absence Friday suggests that the running back is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos. If Stevenson remains sidelined this weekend, Ezekiel Elliott would once again lead New England's backfield in Week 16.