Following the NFL draft, Stevenson heads a New England running back corps that also includes newcomer Antonio Gibson, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott who actually led the Patriots with 642 rushing yards (on 184 carries) in 17 regular-season games in 2023 because Stevenson (619 yards on 156 carries) missed five contests, has signed on with the Cowboys, which leaves Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and UDFA addition DeShaun Fenwick to compete for depth slotting behind Stevenson and Gibson. Now presumably past the ankle issue that landed him on IR last December, Stevenson is poised to reclaim his role as a pivotal option in a re-tooled New England offense under the guidance of new head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. While Stevenson remains entrenched as the team's lead back and thus seems destined to maintain enough volume to remain a fantasy factor, Gibson -- who spent the last four years with Washington -- is capable of contributing both on early downs and pass-catching situations, a scenario that should help ease Stevenson's load as the 2024 campaign progresses.