Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to play

Gronkowski (ankle/back) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 14 injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

For the second week in a row, the Patriots' injury list is streamlined by their standards, with just two players (Dwayne Allen and Patrick Chung) listed as limited Thursday. Gronkowski has caught three passes in each of his last four games and has logged just two touchdowns through nine contests overall, but the tight end's high snap count and steady involvement in the Patriots passing game give him a decent weekly fantasy floor, even if he isn't racking up stats as gaudy as past years.