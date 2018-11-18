Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play after Week 11 bye
Gronkowski (back/ankle) is expected to be available for the Patriots' next game Nov. 25 against the Jets, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Gronkowski has sat out three of the Patriots' past four games with the two nagging injuries, but the Week 11 bye has seemingly remedied both of those issues to some extent. The tight end reportedly demonstrated improvement in the Patriots' practices leading up to the bye, though there's still a good chance that New England will limit him in their Week 12 sessions for precautionary purposes. Unless Gronkowski endures a setback in his recovery when he resumes work during the upcoming week, it appears he'll settle back in as one of the top fantasy options at his position. Over his seven appearances this season, Gronkowski has registered 29 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown.
