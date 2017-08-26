Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Leads offense effectively in win over Lions

Brady completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 30-28 win over the Lions. He added eight yards on his lone rushing attempt.

Brady had the first-team offense humming in the first quarter and completed two touchdowns to Chris Hogan in a 14-second span to help his team jump out to a big lead. His lone interception was a bit fluky, coming on a deep attempt into the end zone toward the end of the second quarter. Although Julian Edelman (knee) was carted off the field with an injury, the Patriots offense still boasts an abundance of talented playmakers and should allow Brady to continue his track record of excellence when the regular season opens. He will not play in the team's preseason finale next week against the Giants.

