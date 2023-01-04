Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Brady will start Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brady won't necessarily play the entire game, with Bowles mentioning Wednesday that third-stringer Kyle Trask is likely to be active for the game, though Blaine Gabbert will be next to play if Brady comes out early. With Tampa Bay locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, Brady is unlikely to take all the snaps Sunday in Atlanta.