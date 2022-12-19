Brady completed 30 of 44 pass attempts for 312 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

Brady turned in one of his finer fantasy performances of the season despite his team choking away a two-score lead in the second half. It was the ageless wonder's second game with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns this season. It was also Brady's second consecutive week with two interceptions after throwing just three over his previous 12 contests. He was also credited with two lost fumbles, but one of the two was the result of Leonard Fournette botching a handoff. The 45-year-old is still performing at a high level this season with 3,897 passing yards on a 67 percent completion rate. Brady and the Bucs will look to end their recent losing streak in a soft matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.