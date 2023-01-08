Brady completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Brady and the rest of his starting offensive mates got some good work in as expected, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback tuned up for the postseason with an efficient performance mostly centered on short passes. Brady capped off a game-opening 10-play, 70-yard march with an eight-yard touchdown toss to Kyle Rudolph, and he ultimately threw his last pass of the afternoon with 5:38 remaining in the first half. The Buccaneers now turn their attention to a wild-card home matchup against a to-be-determined opponent next weekend.