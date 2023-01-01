Brady completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for four yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Brady tied his highest passing yardage total in a Bucs uniform with Sunday's spectacular production, which saw him rekindle the long-dormant connection with top target Mike Evans in memorable fashion. Brady connected with his veteran wideout for three long touchdowns down the right sideline of 63, 57 and 30 yards, latter two in the fourth quarter to bring the Buccaneers back from 11 points down. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller then essentially sealed the game, and the NFC South crown, for Tampa Bay with a one-yard scoring sneak with 1:58 remaining that gave his squad some valuable breathing room. Brady has now thrown for at least 281 yards in four of his last five games and also went without an interception for the first time in the last five contests Sunday, but it's possible he plays less than a full game in a Week 18 road clash against the Falcons if there is no improvement in playoff positioning possible.