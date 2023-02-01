Brady announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he is retiring as an NFL player "for good."

The 45-year-old signal-caller thus ends his stellar 23-year pro career as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). This past season, Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP, threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in his third and final campaign with the Buccaneers.