Brady completed 32 of 48 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. He also rushed twice for one yard.

Much of the first three quarters-plus of Sunday's contest was another struggle for Brady and the other members of the Buccaneers' air attack, with the future Hall of Famer frequently misfiring and slogging through another multi-interception performance. However, the offense finally seemed to find its rhythm on an early fourth-quarter drive after the Cardinals had taken a 10-point lead, with Brady focusing heavily on short passes to Leonard Fournette to move the ball down the field and eventually cap off the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White. Tampa Bay was subsequently able to notch a game-tying field goal on the next possession, and Brady then helmed a nine-play, 66-yard march on the team's only possession of overtime to set up Ryan Succop's game-winning 40-yard field goal. The win allowed the Bucs to retain control of the top of the NFC South for the moment, but a critical clash against the second-place Panthers at Raymond James Stadium awaits next Sunday.