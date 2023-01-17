Brady completed 35 of 66 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He also committed a fumble but recovered.

The legendary signal-caller's likely final game of his three-year stay in Tampa Bay was fairly underwhelming for the most part, with Brady forced to the air constantly due to game script after a regular season where he also recorded a career-high 733 pass attempts. The massive volume helped prop up his final numbers, and both of Brady's touchdown passes, a 30-yarder to Julio Jones as time expired in the third quarter and an eight-yard strike to Cameron Brate with 2:04 remaining came after the game was out of reach for all practical purposes. The Cowboys did a particularly effective job of taking away any deep opportunities, limiting Brady to 5.3 yards per attempt. Assuming he doesn't opt for retirement for a second straight offseason, Brady will head into the open market having thrown for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and also having posted one rushing score across 17 regular-season games.