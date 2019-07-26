Adeboyejo was waived by the Ravens on Thursday with a non-football injury designation.

Adeboyejo has had a tough time finding the field since joining Baltimore, playing in just one game during the 2017 campaign before spending the entire 2018 season on injured reserve. The details surrounding his injury are unknown at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...