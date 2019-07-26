Quincy Adeboyejo: Waived by Baltimore
Adeboyejo was waived by the Ravens on Thursday with a non-football injury designation.
Adeboyejo has had a tough time finding the field since joining Baltimore, playing in just one game during the 2017 campaign before spending the entire 2018 season on injured reserve. The details surrounding his injury are unknown at this time.
