Coach Antonio Pierce said O'Connell will take the first snap over Gardner Minshew in the Raiders' upcoming quarterback competition, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

Pierce praised O'Connell's work so far this offseason, mentioning how he's "changing his body, his work ethic, being here every day, blocking out the outside noise." He did also talk up Minshew and make it clear that Las Vegas considers the starting role up for grabs, saying a quarterback competition is good for motivation across the roster. As a rookie last season O'Connell led the Raiders to a 5-5 record, and this offseason he'll work to take a step forward and build increased chemistry with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, plus rookie tight end Brock Bowers.