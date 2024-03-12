O'Connell (finger) looks set to compete with Gardner Minshew, whom the Raiders plan to ink to a two-year, $25 million deal, for the starting quarterback job, Tashan Reed, Larry Holder and Jeff Howe of The Athletic report.

O'Connell put together a solid rookie campaign for a fourth-round pick across 11 regular-season appearances (10 starts), completing 213 of 343 pass attempts for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Minshew is an established veteran and represents real competition for O'Connell, having thrown for 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine INTs across 13 starts with Indianapolis last season, but the 2023 draft pick out of Purdue could get a real chance to compete this offseason. Of course, things could get murkier if Las Vegas bolsters the QB position in April's draft, and this is an offense that will need to transform after losing Josh Jacobs to Green Bay in free agency.