O'Connell completed nine of 21 passes for 62 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed four times for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 20-14 victory at Kansas City.

O'Connell didn't outduel Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes by any means, but the former also didn't commit a turnover and kept feeding the ball to running back Zamir White, who earned another spot start for Josh Jacobs (quadriceps/illness) and racked up 22 carries for 145 yards. O'Connell benefitted from his defense scoring two defensive touchdowns on back-to-back Kansas City offensive plays late in the second quarter, and the Raiders offense did just enough to outlast the home team. Monday's paltry output was a far cry from the 248 yards and four touchdowns through the air that he contributed to a 63-21 win against the Chargers in Week 15. Nevertheless, O'Connell will turn his focus to Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.