Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to drills Friday
Cooper (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The dalliance with practice marks Cooper's first since aggravating a left ankle injury Week 14. While his activity level is unknown, Gehlken mentioned that Cooper "remains on track to start" Monday's game at Philadelphia. Whether or not he'd be able to manage a normal workload remains to be seen, but it may not be the best situation for a return because the Eagles have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs at stake.
