Nassib (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nassib exited early in the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Chiefs after fracturing his toe, but a Week 6 bye looks to have provided the defensive end with sufficient recovery time. Over his five outings on the season, Nassib has accrued 10 tackles and a half sack.
