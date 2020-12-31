The Raiders placed Ferrell (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
It was previously announced that Ferrell would likely miss the Raiders' regular-season finale against the Broncos, so this move is not surprising. The 23-year-old will finish his second season in the league with 25 tackles (16 solo), 2 sacks and three passes defensed.
More News
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Likely out Week 17•
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Ruled out for Saturday's game•
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Huge performance against Jets•
-
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Ready to rock•