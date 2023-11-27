Carlson converted one of two field-goal attempts and added a pair of extra points in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Carlson's 30-yard FG attempt in the first quarter sailed wide right, notching his first miss since Week 7 before rebounding with a 34-yard make in the second half. He'll look to bounce back from the five-point effort when the Raiders return from their bye against the Vikings in Week 14.
