Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Carlson has been automatic on each of his last eight field-goal attempts throughout the Raiders' past three contests, notching 29 total points during this recent stretch. However, a difficult matchup against the stingy Chiefs defense awaits Las Vegas in Week 12.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Adds 10 points in SNF win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Buries three field goals Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Gains clearance for Week 9•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Limited by groin issue•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes pair of XPs on Monday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Active in Week 8•