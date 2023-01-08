Adams recorded five receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Chiefs.

Adams paced the Raiders in targets and yards, though his overall output was modest. He delivered long gains of 22, 18 and 13 yards to highlight his day, but he still produced fewer than 100 yards for the fourth time in his last five games. Adams finished his first season with the Raiders with 100 receptions, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He'll return to Las Vegas for 2023, though it's unclear who his quarterback will be.