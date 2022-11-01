Perryman recorded eight tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Perryman logged eight stops for the second time this season, and he played at least 57 percent of his team's defensive snaps for the third game in a row. The 29-year-old has now totaled 30 tackles (23 solo) and one sack on 164 defensive snaps over five contests in 2022. Perryman registered 154 tackles last season, and could see increased production if he can stay on the field moving forward.