Perryman (ankle) will be sidelined for the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Cardinals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman injured his ankle in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chargers. As a result, he was sidelined at practice all week. In his absence, Darien Butler figures to be the likely candidate to fill in at middle linebacker.
