Moreau brought in his only target for 10 yards during the Raiders' 27-11 preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

With Darren Waller (undisclosed) sitting out the game, Moreau drew the start at tight end. Looking ahead to the coming season, the 2019 fourth-round pick will be aiming to build on the career-best 30-373-3 line he logged over 17 games last season while slotting in as Waller's direct backup and likely sharing the field with him on occasion in two-tight-end sets as well.