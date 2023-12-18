Moreau hauled in three of five targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-6 victory against the Giants.

Moreau saw a bump in usage for the third week in a row, as the 26-year-old logged a season high in targets while also tying for his second-most receptions of any game this year. Fellow Saints tight ends Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham each logged two receptions on two targets; but, these two also each caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr, who threw a season-high three touchdowns. This group has taken on a larger role as of late with Michael Thomas (knee) on IR, and the absence of No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (ankle) on Sunday likely heightened this even further. Yet, Moreau has accumulated just seven catches (on nine targets) for 49 yards and zero touchdowns over the last three games. Unless he finds the end zone, his relevance in fantasy will likely remain minimal during Thursday's matchup versus the Rams.