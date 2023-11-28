Moreau played 31 of the Saints' 72 snaps on offense and didn't draw a target in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Falcons.

Despite playing at least 30 percent of the snaps in each of the Saints' last four games, Moreau has drawn just one target in that span while he's been deployed primarily as a blocker. Moreau's downturn in involvement in the passing game has coincided with the return of top tight end Juwan Johnson, who has played the past four games after being sidelined from Weeks 4 through 7 with a calf injury.