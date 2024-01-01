Moreau caught his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-13 victory over the Buccaneers.

Moreau logged exactly 13 receiving yards for the third week in a row. However, he recorded his lowest of number of targets over this span, as he had totaled 11 targets over the previous four games. The 26-year-old took a backseat role behind top tight end Juwan Johnson, who recorded team highs in targets (12), receptions (eight) and yards (90) versus Tampa Bay. The latter tight end seems to have reclaimed his role as New Orleans' top tight end over the past two games, as he has now logged 19 targets over the past two games after totaling just eight over the previous three contests. With Johnson and No. 1 wideout Chris Olave in position as the team's top pass catchers to go along with numerous other receiving options, Moreau's workload should remain minimal Week 18 against Atlanta.