Moreau totaled one reception (on two targets) for 13 yards during Thursday's 30-22 defeat to the Rams.

After back-to-back weeks as the Saints' feature tight end, Moreau took a backseat role behind Juwan Johnson, as the latter played increased offensive snaps (42) and caught four of seven targets and saw increased offensive snaps (42) Thursday. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Moreau's playing time took a dip, as he played just 40 percent of offensive snaps compared to 63 and 72 percent of offensive snaps in the previous two contests. Johnson also previously played a larger offensive role before dealing with a lingering quad injury for three weeks. Barring injury, it's likely than Johnson will now reprise this larger role over Moreau for the final two weeks of the regular season.