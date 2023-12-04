Moreau brought in both targets for 28 yards in the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

On a day when Rashid Shaheed's absence due to a thigh injury further atrophied a Saints receiving corps already down Michael Thomas (IR-knee), Moreau stepped up to provide some pass-catching production in the narrow loss. The fifth-year pro's two catches were his first since Week 9, while his yardage total was his second highest in a game this season. Moreau is likely to continue in a strict complementary role with sparse opportunity during a Week 14 home matchup against the Panthers.