Moreau logged two catches (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 28-6 win against the Panthers.

Moreau played at least 60 percent of offensive snaps for the second week in a row after doing so just twice across his first nine appearances of the year. The 26-year-old likely saw a bump in playing time due to the absence of Taysom Hill (foot) combined with a smaller showing for Juwan Johnson, as the latter played just 40 percent of offensive snaps after being limited with a quad issue during Week 14 prep. Moreau and Johnson still tied with 37-year-old tight end Jimmy Graham in terms of both targets and receptions Sunday. Graham was also the only member of this position group to catch a touchdown pass Sunday, as he's seemingly become one of the Saints' go-to targets in the red zone as of late. Moreau has now caught all but one of his 16 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown across 11 games this season. Expect him to continue seeing limited production as the Saints employ a balanced snap rotation at tight end during the Week 15 game versus the Giants.