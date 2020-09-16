Moreau did not garner any targets during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Panthers.

Moreau was on the field for 19 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, but it was tight ends Darren Waller (eight targets) and Jason Witten (one target) who benefitted from action in the passing game. The LSU product attracted multiple targets in nine of his 13 appearances last year, but the arrival of Witten has potential to evaporate Moreau's already-limited role as a pass-catcher.