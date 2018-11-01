Conley (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Conley appears to have fully recovered from a lingering foot injury, and will draw the start at right cornerback against the 49ers on Thursday. The 2017 first-round pick will suit up in opposition of quarterback Nick Mullens, who will start under center for San Francisco.

