Garoppolo (back), who is listed as out for Sunday's game at Chicago, is expected to return to the lineup for the Raiders' Week 8 game in Detroit on Oct. 30, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo will be missing his second game of the season Sunday, this time on account of a back injury after he sat out the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers while in concussion protocol. Though Garoppolo didn't practice in any fashion this week while dealing with what has been described as overall back soreness, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said the signal-caller "dodged a big bullet" after scans showed no internal injuries, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brian Hoyer -- who came on in relief of the injured Garoppolo in the Raiders' Week 6 win over the Patriots -- will pick up his first start of the season this Sunday while Garoppolo gets some extra time off to heal.