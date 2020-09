Abram registered three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Abram picked off Patriots quarterback Cam Newton for the former's first interception of his NFL career, but the safety otherwise struggled in New England after racking up an impressive 13 tackles in Week 1. Abrams will look to force another turnover in Week 4 as the undefeated Bills travel to Vegas.