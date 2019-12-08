Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Inactive as expected

Jacobs (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the Titans.

This announcement makes official what had been increasingly expected throughout the day, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reporting Jacobs is dealing with a fracture of his shoulder plate and has an MRI scheduled for this coming week. In his absence, change-of-pace options Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will be tasked with filling Jacobs' shoes and will likely operate in tandem to soak up the significant workload the latter had been enjoying.

