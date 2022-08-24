Jacobs remains on track to open the season as the Raiders' starting running back but could cede some goal-line carries to Zamir White and some passing-down snaps to Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Worry surrounding Jacobs' role was first piqued when he played in the Hall of Fame Game while nearly all the Raiders' other starters sat out. He's since been held out of two preseason games to quiet some concern in regard to the Week 1 starting job, but there's still a decent chance Jacobs sees his workload reduced relative to past seasons. He's never drawn much playing time in obvious passing situations during his career, but he ranked in the top eight in team share of inside-the-five carries the past two years, getting 78 percent in 2020 and 60 percent in 2021. White threatens to take a chunk of that, though to what extend the rookie poaches goal-line or short-yardage work won't be known until the Raiders open the regular season Sept. 11 against the division-rival Chargers.